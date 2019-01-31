Florida

A man needed a hospital but was more than 100 miles offshore. Coast Guard crews flew in

By Sara Nealeigh

January 31, 2019 01:30 PM

Coast Guard medevacs man 110 miles off Clearwater

U.S. Coast Guard crew members flew more than 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater to bring a 52-year-old man aboard a boat to a hospital, according to USCG officials.

Coast Guard watchstanders got the call for help over the radio at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a news release stated.

The 52-year-old, a passenger aboard a 43-foot fishing boat, was suffering from stomach pains and needed medical attention, a crew member told the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescue helicopter flew to the boat, which was about 110 miles west of Clearwater in the Gulf of Mexico, and arrived around 12:40 a.m.

The man was hoisted into the helicopter by the USCG crew and taken to Tampa General Hospital around 4 a.m., according to USCG officials.

