A man needed a hospital but was more than 100 miles offshore. Coast Guard crews flew in

U.S. Coast Guard crew members flew more than 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater to bring a 52-year-old man aboard a boat to a hospital, according to USCG officials.
Coast Guard watchstanders got the call for help over the radio at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a news release stated.
The 52-year-old, a passenger aboard a 43-foot fishing boat, was suffering from stomach pains and needed medical attention, a crew member told the Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescue helicopter flew to the boat, which was about 110 miles west of Clearwater in the Gulf of Mexico, and arrived around 12:40 a.m.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The man was hoisted into the helicopter by the USCG crew and taken to Tampa General Hospital around 4 a.m., according to USCG officials.
Comments