Florida

Man struck, killed by freight train in Florida

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 05:39 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Authorities say a man was struck and killed by a freight train in Florida.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 26-year-old Victor Morales Garcia was crossing the Florida East Coast Railway tracks in downtown West Palm Beach Tuesday morning when he was hit.

Police say Garcia was taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators believe alcohol might have been a factor. They don't suspect foul play.

