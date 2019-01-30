Man struck, killed by freight train in Florida

Authorities say a man was struck and killed by a freight train in Florida.
The Palm Beach Post reports that 26-year-old Victor Morales Garcia was crossing the Florida East Coast Railway tracks in downtown West Palm Beach Tuesday morning when he was hit.
Police say Garcia was taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators believe alcohol might have been a factor. They don't suspect foul play.
