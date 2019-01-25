He was driving the wrong way on I-75 before he crashed. Troopers say he was drunk

An Alabama man was arrested after he was driving the wrong way and crashed into an Interstate 75 barrier wall; troopers say his blood alcohol content showed he was impaired.
Chaise M. Dunn, 27, of Brantley, Ala., was arrested after a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Pasco County around 12:03 a.m. Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
After his arrest, troopers report Dunn’s BAC was 0.341. Florida law says a driver with a BAC of 0.08 is considered impaired.
Troopers say Dunn was driving a 2015 Volkswagon Passat north in the inside southbound lane of I-75 near the 282 mile marker approaching a 2008 Mercedes Milan, driven by a 19-year-old Port St. Lucie woman.
The woman saw the oncoming Passat and moved into the center median to avoid a crash, but collided with a guardrail, rotated multiple times and traveled back across the highway to finally stop on the west shoulder. She did not report any injuries.
Dunn continued driving the wrong way and approached another vehicle a few miles later. This time, Dunn steered the vehicle to the west shoulder where he hit a concrete barrier wall. He did not report any injuries in the crash.
After the crash, Dunn tried to run away, but Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the crash found him and took him into custody, according to FHP.
Following an investigation, troopers later arrested Dunn. He faces charges for leaving the scene of the crash, driving the wrong way and DUI with property damage.
