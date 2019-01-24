Florida

Construction worker killed in accident at country club

The Associated Press

January 24, 2019 05:14 AM

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.

Officials say a construction worker has been killed at a Florida country club.

The Naples Daily News reports that the accident happened Tuesday morning at Bonita National Golf and Country Club.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District says the accident involved a dump truck, but few other details were released.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death.

  Comments  