Inside a burning Florida home, firefighters found several pets, including a pig

Florida firefighters were able to save some of the more than a dozen pets they found inside a burning home Wednesday morning.
According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, crews found seven dogs, six cats, a pot belly pig, a rabbit and a cockatoo inside a home in a rural area on Holly Lake Place.
Of the animals in the house, firefighters were able to save 3 dogs, four cats and the pig. Two of the dogs rescued were brought back using CPR and pet oxygen masks.
When firefighters arrived, flames were through the roof of the house. The homeowners were not home, according to fire rescue officials.
