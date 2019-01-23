Florida teen gets community service for fatal crash

A Florida teen has received a six-month driver-license suspension and 20 hours of community service for a fatal crash.
The News-Press reports that the teen was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to careless driving.
Authorities say the then-17-year-old boy was driving at a high rate of speed on a Fort Myers street in January 2018 when he was hit by another vehicle pulling out of a parking lot. A passenger in the other car, 17-year-old Erik Babatz, suffered serious injuries and later died at a hospital.
