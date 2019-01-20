Painting of Virgin Mary sparks legal battle in Florida

A legal battle is brewing between the managers of a mobile home park and an 85-year-old Florida woman who put in a painting of the Virgin Mary to replace her window.
The Bradenton Herald reports that last year Millie Francis replaced the front window in her mobile home with a wood painting that depicts Mary as Our Lady of Guadalupe. The property managers asked that it be taken down.
Now attorneys for the managers want to take the case to arbitration where a ruling could be binding on Francis. The newspaper reports that the park management is criticizing Francis for negative publicity surrounding the dispute.
Francis maintains that the park managers are being "anti-Catholic." Attorneys for the park say the dispute is over her failure to follow park rules.
