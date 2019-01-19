Florida

Six people pulled from burning airboat in Florida Everglades

By Howard Cohen and

Martin Vassolo

January 19, 2019 02:43 PM

Mile marker 43 off Interstate 75 in the Florida Everglades.
Broward County Fire Rescue rescued six people trapped on a burning airboat in the Florida Everglades Saturday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire started on the airboat in the Everglades around 1:30 p.m. two miles southeast of mile marker 43 off Interstate 75, apparently due to a malfunction.

One person suffered minor burns to the arms but the other five passengers were not hurt, fire rescue said.

The injured passenger declined transport to a hospital, said BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Michael Kane.

Emergency crews responded with two airboats and a helicopter to rescue the party, along with “multiple ground assets,” Kane said.

“All occupants were rescued safely and brought back to shore,” he said in an email.

