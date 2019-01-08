Jackknifed semi on major bridge causes delays during Tuesday morning commute

A semi-truck jackknifed on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday morning, causing delays into Tampa.
Multiple northbound lanes of Interstate 275 on the bridge connecting St. Petersburg to Tampa were blocked Tuesday after a semi-truck jackknifed.
The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
ABC Action News traffic reporters say it could take two hours to cross the bridge because of the crash.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments