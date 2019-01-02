Florida

ATV crash kills 22-year-old Florida man on New Year’s Day

The Associated Press

January 02, 2019 08:55 AM

BARTOW, Fla.

Officials say an all-terrain vehicle crashed onto its side in a water-filled ditch, trapping a 22-year-old Florida man underneath.

Polk County Sheriff's spokesman Scott Wilder said in a news release that Matthew Ryan McGrath of Boca Raton was last seen riding the ATV around 3 a.m. on New Year's Day. An off-duty Frostproof firefighter found the crash site later that afternoon.

McGrath's body was found underneath the ATV.

Investigators say McGrath was operating a 2019 Green Can AM ATV in the shallow ditch that runs along State Road 60. McGrath wasn't wearing a helmet or other protective gear.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

