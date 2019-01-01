1 dead, girl injured when car crashes into Florida lake

Police in South Florida say a car plunged into a lake, killing one man and sending a young girl to a hospital with critical injuries.
News outlets report four people were inside the car when it crashed into a lake in Miami Lakes early Tuesday morning. Tw men were able to escape without injuries.
Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.
It wasn't clear what led to the crash. The names of the victims haven't been released.
An investigation continues.
