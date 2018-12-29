Key West features 6 ‘drops’ to bring in New Year

New Year's Eve revelers in Key West can choose between six unusual "drops" planned on the eight-square-mile subtropical island.
The newest answer to the Times Square ball drop salutes Key West's aviation heritage. A "stewardess" is to perch in a replica aircraft late Monday at First Flight Island Restaurant, site of Pan American Airways' ticket office after it began in 1927.
At Bourbon St. Pub, drag queen Sushi "drops" in a giant high-heel shoe. A huge replica of a conch shell, the symbol of the Florida Keys, drops at Sloppy Joe's Bar.
The Schooner Wharf Bar features a pirate wench descending a tall ship's mast. The Ocean Key Resort has a faux Key lime wedge splashing into a giant margarita glass, while the "tuna drop" is at the Smokin' Tuna Saloon.
