Customer dead after car crashes into restaurant

Authorities say a car crashed into a Florida restaurant, killing one person and injuring another.
Gainesville police say the crash occurred Thursday afternoon at a Jason's Deli.
Investigators say a 92-year-old man was attempting to back out of a parking spot, where he claimed his bumper was stuck on a parking block. While attempting to free his vehicle, police say he hit the accelerator, drove over a curb and slammed through the restaurant's glass exterior wall.
Two customers were hospitalized, and police say 77-year-old Pamela Thrift later died from her injuries.
Detectives say they'll have to complete their investigation before deciding whether to file criminal charges.
