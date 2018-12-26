Poor maintenance blamed for Florida casino shuttle boat fire

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2018 file photo provided by Pasco County Fire Rescue, flames engulf a boat in the area of Tampa Bay, Fla., Investigators say the casino shuttle boat fire that killed one woman and injured 14 other people off Florida's Gulf Coast was caused by poor maintenance and the captain's failure to shut down the engine sooner. The National Transportation Safety Board released a report in Dec. 2018 outlining the factors that led to 42-year-old Carrie Dempsey's death and the destruction of the $450,000 boat. (Pasco County Fire Rescue via AP) AP