Florida man dies in South Carolina Christmas Day fire

A Florida man has died in a fire on Christmas morning in South Carolina.
Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release that 33-year-old Ronald Holcomb Jr., of Port Orange, Florida, died in the fire in Pinewood around 10:15 a.m. Investigators said Holcombe was the only person in the home when the fire started.
An autopsy on Holcombe's body is planned Thursday in Newberry.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The sheriff's department and the coroner's office are investigating.
