Neighbor performs CPR on boy who fell into swimming pool

Fire officials in Orlando say a neighbor resuscitated a 1-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
Orlando Fire Rescue officials said on Twitter that 911 dispatchers provided the neighbor instruction on saving the boy. The child had no pulse when he was pulled from the pool on Tuesday afternoon.
The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he is being treated.
The child's name hasn't been released and officials haven't said how the child got into the pool.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments