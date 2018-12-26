Florida police shoot, kill man who drove stolen car at them

Police in central Florida fatally shot a man who they say drove at them in a crowded parking lot.
Lakeland police Chief Larry Giddens told news outlets the Wednesday morning shooting followed reports of a stolen car. He said officers spotted the stolen vehicle in a parking lot where some 200 people had gathered, making it a "large, chaotic scene."
Giddens said the driver saw officers approaching and "aggressively began to speed through the parking lot, driving at one of our officers."
A few officers fired at the driver. The vehicle hit parked cars and hit a light pole before crashing into another parked car, pushing it through the wall of a bicycle shop.
The officers weren't injured, and are on administrative leave.
The driver's name wasn't immediately released.
