Florida

4 killed in head-on Christmas Day crash in Florida

The Associated Press

December 26, 2018 06:53 AM

LAKE PLACID, Fla.

The Florida Highway Patrol says four people died in a head-on crash on Christmas Day.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in a news release that a man driving a Buick was in the wrong lane of traffic as he approached a curve on State Road 70 near Lake Placid in central Florida on Tuesday afternoon. His vehicle collided with a vehicle that was traveling in the correct lane.

Troopers say the Buick flipped over into a ditch and caught on fire, killing the driver and female passenger. The driver of the other car and her 16-year-old passenger were also killed.

An investigation continues.

