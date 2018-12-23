Florida

Florida woman dies while walking roadway after traffic stop

The Associated Press

December 23, 2018 01:01 PM

HAINES CITY, Fla.

A Florida woman pulled over by police and ticketed for having a suspended or revoked license was struck and killed by a tow truck after the traffic stop.

The Lakeland Ledger reports Tammy Phipps died early Saturday after the tow truck struck her.

Phipps and one of her passengers told a Lake Alfred police officer they would take an Uber home after she was stopped.

But while walking along a roadway in Haines City, the truck hit her. Police said she was wearing dark clothing.

