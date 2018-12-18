Florida

Huge Burmese python caught in the Everglades

By Howard Cohen

December 18, 2018

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had its python removal contractors remove a beaut from the Everglades Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.

In a post on its Facebook page, the FWC posted a shot of the 18-foot Burmese python splayed out lengthwise on a sidewalk. The Taylor wildlife management area is a 671,831-acre trail site, with a freshwater swamp and wet prairie in the Everglades off I-75 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“During cooler months, people are more likely to see pythons during the day,” the group said.

South Florida is just emerging from a Tuesday cold front and is expecting another one this weekend that is set to drop temperatures back into the 50s in Miami-Dade and Broward.

The FWC post led one Facebook user to quip: “I’d rather snakes than snowbirds. Snakes don’t drive.”

