Dirty water and algae blooms bring threat of a lawsuit by environmentalists

Florida environmentalists on Wednesday threatened to sue the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over plans to continue flushing dirty water from Lake Okeechobee — and blamed for fueling toxic algae blooms — for another seven years.
In a notice of intent to sue, the Center for Biological Diversity said the Corps had failed to consider long-term damage to wildlife in the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers and estuaries when it drafted a plan for lake water levels while it repairs the lake’s aging dike. The Corps began work on the 1940s-era, 143-mile dike in 2001, but has been under increasing pressure to complete repairs as foul blooms repeatedly slime coasts.
This summer, a saltwater red tide coincided with the lake releases, which scientists say exacerbated the year-long tide and helped turn Pine Island Sound into ground zero for massive fish kills.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“What we’re suing over is meaningful change for how the Corps regulates the lake so these species are not unfairly harmed year after year,” said Jaclyn Lopez, a senior attorney for the center.
The Center, along with the Calusa Waterkeepers and Waterkeeper Alliance, also plans to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service for agreeing to the lake releases without fully considering impacts.
The Corps agreed this year to spend another half billion dollars to speed up work and finish repairs by 2022. The agency also said it would begin reviewing a new schedule for water levels in the lake, a process that normally takes three years, so levels can be adjusted more quickly.
The agency set levels between 12.5 and 15 feet, to allow enough room for storage during the rainy season and water supplies during the dry season. However, it’s still not clear whether levels can be increased to reduce discharges since the historically shallow lake is bordered to the west by marshy edges that draw anglers and endangered snail kites.
Environmentalists say the schedule, drawn up in 2008 after Hurricane Katrina caused levees to collapse in New Orleans, was originally intended as a temporary fix. But a request the Corps made to wildlife managers now suggests they plan to continue the releases until 2025 without re-evaluating worsening conditions, they say.
“This is now 2018 and there’s no relief in site,” Lopez said.
The Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comments