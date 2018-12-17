South Beach construction worker dies after torso impalement, fire-rescue says

A construction worker was killed Monday after he fell one story onto rebar that punctured his torso, Miami Beach Fire Rescue said.
The accident occurred around 9a.m. at 2000 Washington Ave. The 35-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but died early Monday afternoon, Miami Beach Fire Rescue said.
Miami Beach police and the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating. Several Florida roofers have been cited recently as part of OSHA’s Regional Emphasis Program on Falls in Construction.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments