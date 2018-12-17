Florida

South Beach construction worker dies after torso impalement, fire-rescue says

By David J. Neal

December 17, 2018 02:18 PM

A construction worker was killed Monday after he fell one story onto rebar that punctured his torso, Miami Beach Fire Rescue said.

The accident occurred around 9a.m. at 2000 Washington Ave. The 35-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but died early Monday afternoon, Miami Beach Fire Rescue said.

Miami Beach police and the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating. Several Florida roofers have been cited recently as part of OSHA’s Regional Emphasis Program on Falls in Construction.

David J. Neal

Since 1989 at The Miami Herald, David J. Neal’s domain has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), food safety, Dolphins, fraud, old school animation, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

