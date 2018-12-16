3 die in Florida wrong-way crash

Three people died in a fiery wrong-way crash on a Florida highway offramp.
The Florida Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Christopher Alfeo drove his 2012 Kia Optima up an offramp in Boca Raton, crashing head on into a 2018 Hyundai Sonata driven by 57-year-old Brenda Walker.
Walker's car burst into flames.
Alfeo, his 25-year-old passenger Amber Reif of the United Kingdom and Walker all were pronounced dead at the scene.
