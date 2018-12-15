Man killed falling from moving truck onto Florida highway

A man has died after falling from a moving car onto a busy Florida interstate after attempting to shut a car door.
Florida Highway Patrol officials say Justin Hamilton was driving on Interstate 75 on Friday when his passenger moved from the front seat to the back of the truck to try to secure a side door. Authorities say 38-year-old Brandon Inman lost his balance and fell onto the road.
The fatal accident closed the interstate for several hours.
