August trial set for fatal Florida parking dispute shooting

FILE - In this July 19, 2018 file frame from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in the parking lot of a convenience store in Clearwater, Fla. A trial date has been set in the case of the white man accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man in a parking lot dispute. During a hearing Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, a judge set the trial date for Aug. 19, 2019. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) AP