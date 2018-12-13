Officer-involved shooting closes southbound lanes of Interstate 75

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County are closed Thursday after an officer-involved shooting, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a Citrus County murder suspect who was fleeing into Sumter County on State Road 44.
The suspect avoided multiple stop-stick attempts while driving from S.R. 44 to to I-75, then traveled about 1-1.5 miles southbound on I-75 before deputies immobilized the suspect into the center median.
The suspect exited the vehicle and fired at deputies. Deputies returned fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
As a result, the southbound lanes of I-75 near Exit 328 (Florida Turnpike) will remain shut down for an indefinite amount of time.
