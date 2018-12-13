Toddler found in pool is taken off life support

Authorities say a toddler who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool at a Florida home has been taken off life support.
The Stuart Newsreports that 23-month-old Lukas Gluck was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon.
Port St. Lucie police say the boy's father was housesitting at his grandparent's home Saturday morning when Lukas escaped through a pet door. The father went outside after hearing the dogs barking and found Lukas floating face down in the pool.
