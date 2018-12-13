Man convicted of slaying 26 years ago set for execution

A man who was convicted of beating and stabbing an elderly woman to death in Miami-Dade County 26 years ago is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Florida State Prison.
Unless there is a stay, 55-year-old Jose Antonio Jimenez will be executed Thursday. He received the death sentence for killing 63-year-old Phyllis Minas in her North Miami apartment in 1992.
In July, Gov. Rick Scott signed the death warrant and scheduled the execution for August.
But the Supreme Court issued a stay. In October, the court lifted the stay.
According to corrections officials, there have been 27 executions since Scott took office in 2011, and Jimenez will be the 28th if carried out.
That's the most of any Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.
