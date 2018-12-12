Wrong-way DUI crash hurts both drivers, troopers say

Two Florida men suffered serious injuries after their vehicles collided head-on in a wrong-way crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County early Wednesday.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report around 12 a.m. Wednesday, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 70-year-old Valrico man, was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of State Road 60 just east of Miller Road.
A 34-year-old Valrico man driving a 2012 Chevrolet Corvette was driving east on State Road 60 when the two vehicles collided head-on, according to FHP.
Troopers indicated alcohol may have been a factor for both drivers in the crash.
After the impact, the Jeep rotated and overturned before stopping in the south shoulder of the road. The Corvette rotated into the median.
Both drivers were taken to Tampa General Hospital. The 34-year-old suffered critical injuries in the crash. The 70-year-old suffered serious injuries, according to FHP.
Charges are pending.
Eastbound lanes of State Road 60 were closed until after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
