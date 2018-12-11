Disney guests injured after buses crash near Epcot

More than 50 people were boarded on two buses headed to Walt Disney’s Epcot when the buses collided near the attraction Tuesday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said 15 of the Disney guests were injured when one of the buses ran into the back of the other around 10 a.m. near a tollbooth on Epcot Center Drive, WFTV ABC9 reported.
The injuries were minor, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Disney released a statement after the crash: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and cast members, and we are currently focused on the well being of those involved in the situation.”
People soon started posting images on Twitter of the buses and emergency crews on site.
FHP Orlando is investigating the crash.
