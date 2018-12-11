Woman run over repeatedly on I-95 was on a first date with man on motorcycle, lawyer says





A woman who was run over several times on I-95 early Friday was on a first date, and somehow fell off a motorcycle, according to her family.

Jennifer St. Clair, who was 33, was picked up by a man on a motorcycle Thursday night around 10 p.m. They were headed to a downtown Delray Beach bar for a night on the town.

The man, who has yet to be identified, met St. Clair online. The incident presumably happened on the way back home, the family says.

She rode on the back.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“That’s all the family knows, that she was on a date with a fellow, they believe they met online somehow,” said the family’s attorney, Todd Falzone. “Two other couples, who were also on motorcycles, also went along.”

The tragic incident, which happened just south of Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach, is being investigated as a traffic homicide, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Several drivers accidentally ran over St. Clair around 1:30 a.m. Friday after her body mysteriously appeared in the middle of the highway.

Some drivers stopped and stayed, and others kept driving, according to FHP.

Some witnesses said they had seen a man on a motorcycle standing near St. Clair’s body, and then take off. The family says that storyline matches what authorities have told them.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Falzone said. “It’s gonna take a lot of work to figure out what happened, but we’re going to bring those accountable to justice.”

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

According St. Clair’s family, the driver of that motorcycle has not been officially identified, although they were given some suggested names. FHP would not comment on the case because it is “still under investigation.”

No arrests have been made.

However, according to Falzone, investigators have informed the family that the driver of the motorcycle has already appointed an attorney.

“He got lawyered up, immediately, like that night,” Falzone said, noting that it is still unknown which law firm has hired.

According to the family, FHP says the mystery man on the bike was accompanied by his cousin, who called 911 at the scene, but then hung up on dispatchers.

“The cousin and the other motorcycle driver had gone ahead. When they noticed that Jennifer was not on the bike, the cousin pulled over and called 911,” Falzone said. “But then the man who was driving Jennifer approached him, and he said out loud to police: ‘here he is, forget it,’ and hung up.”

On Tuesday morning, the family begged the public for help in reporting any information.

“We need all witnesses to come forward,” said St. Clair’s aunt, Amy Gamber. “Do the right thing. My niece was just left there.”

“Someone saw it happen. Someone saw her earlier that night. Whoever she was with has some answers,” Shannon Sewell, St. Clair’s longtime friend, wrote on Facebook. “She did not deserve this. Her family and friends do not deserve this.”

St. Clair, a former server at Cooper’s Hawk restaurant in Coconut Creek , was described as a “ferocious animal lover” and someone who always made “an immediate impact.”

“We are struggling through shock and grief over the passing of Jennifer St. Clair,” her coworkers collectively wrote in an email to the Miami Herald. “She was always there for her friends and fellow team members, always smiling and saying hello.”

St. Clair was supposed to to start a new job as a server at El Camino en Las Olas just three days after her death.

A candlelit ceremony will be held at the restaurant at 10 p.m. Wednesday. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday . at the Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Home in Davie.

Family and friends say St. Clair was an “adventurer” with an “infectious smile. ” The “passionate hugger” and “silly” woman was a “bright light” that helped friends navigate grief and divorce.

On her abdomen was a tattoo: “Live the life you love, love the life you lived.”

“Somebody knew where she was going. Somebody knows who she was with. Somebody has to know who she was seeing,” posted Mitchell Sabanosh on St. Clair’s Facebook page.

“Light the pitch forks and torches and get justice for her.”



