Key West port of call closed after boat crashes into mooring

A port of call in Key West's famous Mallory Square is unusable for at least three months while it is repaired for damage caused by a cruise ship crash.
City officials said this week that the cost of repairs could be as much as a half million dollars.
The Miami Herald reports the 691-foot-long Silversea Silver Spirit cruise ship was leaving Mallory Square two weeks ago when the winds stopped it from turning around to get underway.
The ship crashed into a mooring, damaging a large concrete block atop pilings.
Key West has two other ports of call at the Outer Mole Pier at the Truman Waterfront Park and at the Margaritaville Resort near Mallory Square.
Comments