Politician spots Florida biker with an animal on his head. Now, was it a coyote or a wolf?

This is not something you see every day. Even in Florida.
Last week, a South Carolina politician was driving down a highway somewhere in the state and couldn’t help but look twice at a fellow, um, driver.
Her video, posted on the politician’s Twitter account, shows a tattooed man wearing sunglasses, short sleeve shirt and vest. Atop his head: a large wolf head, paws and part of its hide flapping in the wind.
State Rep. Mandy Powers Norell, a Democrat in the South Carolina House of Representatives, told her followers that her 19-year-old son Teddy, a student at Duke University, took the video.
But was it a wolf?
“I’ve been told that it may have been a coyote,” Norrell later wrote in response to people peppering her with questions about the odd fashion accessory.
Someone wondered how the biker was able to keep the entire skin on top of his head like a hat.
“Unknown,” the politician wrote. “I would be worried it would fall off. That wind was whipping pretty hard.”
Comments