Florida casino’s giant guitar is not a hit with everyone

A guitar-shaped hotel tower rising in the south Florida sky isn't a hit with everyone.
The tower is part of an overhaul of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that some people are criticizing the 450-foot (137-meters) building that is still under construction.
Some residents are calling the massive tower ugly and worry that it will distract drivers.
Hollywood Commissioner Peter Hernandez called the new hotel tower "cool" and "iconic." He said it is visible from miles away.
The newspaper reports that the tower will be even more noticeable once it opens. That's because the hotel owners plan to shoot up 12 beams of lights into the sky to make the guitar neck look longer.
