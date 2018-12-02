Roofer faces $245,000 fines over three sites for putting workers in danger of falling

No matter the name under which Jacksonville roofer Derek Williams’ company has done business, it’s failed to protect roof workers from fall hazards over the last three years. And, the trend continues, according to a trio of proposed OSHA fines announced this past week totaling $245,887.
Williams’ roofing company Elo Restoration got hit with fall protection citations after OSHA inspections of a 13-foot residential roof at 1116 Nochaway Dr. in St. Augustine in May; a nine-foot residential roof job at 156 Gala Cir. in Daytona Beach in June; and 397 Bostwick Cir. in St. Augustine in July.
The stiff fines come from the classification as Repeat violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. While these can be found on OSHA.gov website under “Derek Williams,” the previous violations that make these Repeat violations show up as “Rogero & Williams.”
According to the company’s registration with the state of Florida, from Sept. 19, 2017 until March 30, Elo Restoration was known as R&W Contractors. But from December 2013 creation to September 2017, the company went by Rogero & Williams Roofing Contractors. Williams was vice president and Jeremey Rogero was listed as president.
OSHA online records say Rogero & Williams Roofing Contractors was fined four times for seven violations in 2015 and 2016.
▪ Sept. 16, 2015: $2,520 after being cited for failing the duty to have fall protection.
▪ Jan. 5, 2016: $3,900 after being cited for failing the duty to have fall protection and not making sure workers have proper eye and face protection (this fine has been referred to debt collection).
▪ Jan. 13, 2016: $5,580 after being cited for failing the duty to have fall protection and not making sure workers have proper eye and face protection (this fine, also, has been referred to debt collection).
▪ April 6, 2016: $50,000 after being cited for failing the duty to have fall protection and not making sure workers have proper eye and face protection.
