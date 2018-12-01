Injured horse found along Florida highway

Authorities say they're trying to track down the owner of a horse found injured near a Florida highway.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the male horse was found early Friday morning along Interstate 75 just south of Gainesville. Officials believe he either fell out of a trailer or was hit by a vehicle.
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says the horse, nicknamed "Teddy Bear Highway," has been taken to a veterinarian for knee surgery. The horse is being cared for by the staff of Springhill Equine Veterinary Clinic and The Equine Medical Center of Ocala.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the animal's care.
Comments