Piece of engine ripped off in flight to Tampa, forcing pilot to turn around, reports say

A flight bound for Tampa had to pull a quick turnaround Friday after a problem with the engine, according to reports.
The Frontier Airlines flight was scheduled to fly to Tampa from McCarran International Airport near Las Vegas early Friday morning, according to KTNV News.
But an “engine malfunction” caused the flight to return to Las Vegas for an emergency landing, LasVenasNow.com reported.
According to WTSP, a piece of the engine cover, called a cowling, separated from the plane.
No injuries were reported and the flight landed safely at 7:26 a.m., according to the Associated Press.
There were 166 people on the Airbus A320 plane at the time, KSNV reported.
Dan Ponce, an anchor for WGN-TV, tweeted Friday his aunt was on the flight and took a picture that appears to show the of the damaged engine. Ponce tweeted his aunt said passengers received a free breakfast voucher.
A statement from Frontier Airlines to LasVegasNow.com said: “During takeoff on Frontier flight 260 from Las Vegas to Tampa this morning, a section of an engine cover called a cowling came loose and separated from the aircraft. Our pilots followed procedure and immediately returned to the airport. The engine continued to operate normally and the aircraft, an Airbus 320, landed safely. Safety is our top priority at Frontier Airlines and we would like to acknowledge the professionalism of our pilots and flight attendants. We are working to get our passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”
