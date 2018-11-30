Girl said man promised ice cream and candy to get in his car. She made it up, cops say

A 10-year-old girl who told deputies a man tried to get her into his car with promises of ice cream and candy made the incident up, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives investigating the girl’s allegations determined they were false, according to a post on Facebook from the sheriff’s office.

The girl admitted to investigators she lied and made up the incident on a dare from a friend.

She told deputies the man pulled up to her at a Moon Lake intersection on Monday afternoon and told her he was friends with her mother. He offered ice cream and candy to the girl in efforts to get her into his vehicle, according to the girl’s account.

On Tuesday, deputies released a composite sketch of the man the 10-year-old had described in detail to investigators.

But none of it was true.

Deputies noted that, due to the girl’s age, she will not be charged for filing a false police report.