4 rescued after small plane crash in Tampa Bay

Officials say the U.S. Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued four people after a small plane crashed in Florida's Tampa Bay.
A Coast Guard news release says the single-engine plane crashed shortly after noon Wednesday near Albert Whitted Airport and the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina.
Officials say good Samaritans were already helping the four people from the plane when a Coast Guard ship arrived. They were taken to a nearby Coast Guard station, where medical workers were waiting.
No life-threatening injuries were reported.
