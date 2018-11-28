Florida man clung to hang glider after pilot forgot to attach him in viral video

A video of a Florida man hanging on for his life as he hang glides through the air has gone viral, with millions of views since it was posted this week.
Chris Gursky was on an October trip to Switzerland with his wife when the couple went hang gliding, according to CBS News. His wife took off first.
The North Port man and the hang glider pilot jumped from a mountain and landed on the ground 4,000 feet below, according to the Tampa Bay Times. But the pilot forgot to attach Gursky to the gilder.
Gursky posted a video of the ordeal to YouTube.
The video’s description, posted on Monday, notes Gursky’s first hang gliding experience turned into a near-death experience when he found himself hanging on for his life for more than two minutes. The harness, he wrote, was never properly hooked on to the glider.
After a short running start, Gursky and the pilot were in the air, but Gursky writes in a caption he was just holding on by his hands as they flew over trees.
“At one point I looked down and I saw the scenery down there, it was all the treetops changing colors and the little farm houses and I actually thought to myself, ‘That is beautiful. I am going to fall to my death here,’” Gursky told CBS News. “I probably had five seconds left in me because my hand was starting to slip off that bar.”
Holding onto the hang glider’s bar with his left hand, feet dangling, Gursky grabbed onto the pilot with his right hand, the video showed.
The pilot tried to make a fast landing in an open area, a caption in the video read.
“The landing was a rough one, but I lived to tell the story,” Gursky wrote in the video post. It was their first day of vacation, a caption read.
In the video caption, he noted his right wrist suffered a fracture that required surgery and sore his left bicep tendon. He was released from the hospital the next day.
Gursky’s YouTube video has been viewed more than 5.4 million times as of Wednesday afternoon.
Switzerland’s Federal Office of Civil Aviation has seen the video, is “analyzing the incident,” and is in contact with the country’s attorney general’s office, a spokesman told the Washington Post.
