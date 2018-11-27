A second cyclist has died after being hit by a distracted driver during group ride

A second Cycling Family Broward rider has died after being one of the six struck by a driver, Davie police said Tuesday morning.

Carlos Rodriguez, a 62-year-old Walgreens manager from Hollywood, has died despite being rushed to surgery at Broward General Medical Center soon after 33-year-old Nicole Vanderweit struck six riders with her 2012 Honda around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on State Road 84.

The rider at the back of a column of riders, 53-year-old Denise Marsh, was declared dead about an hour later.

Like Marsh, cycling played a major role in Rodriguez’s life. In fact, Rodriguez’s posts about Saturday morning’s ride were the next-to-last pre-crash post to the group’s Facebook page and his last post on his page, on which most of photos featured Rodriguez and fellow cyclists.

No charges have been filed against Vanderweit yet as the crash remains under investigation. Police are still trying to extract data from her cellphone, which Davie police say she turned over at the crash scene.

“This may take some time,” Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone said.

Leone said alcohol and speed were ruled out as a cause of the crash.

He said Vanderweit told police she was distracted by something in the car and she got blinded by the morning sun. She and the cyclists were going east on State Road 84.