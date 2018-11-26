Florida teen killed in crash after truck hit two deer on highway, cops say

A 16-year-old Florida boy was killed after the truck he was driving struck two deer and a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
The Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Jackson C. Jerolaman, of Hawthorne, was going west on Old Gainesville Highway near Twin Lakes Road at a “high rate of speed” just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to troopers.
Two passengers, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Interlachen, were also in the vehicle.
Two deer ran into the road and the truck struck both deer. Jerolaman lost control and the front of the truck struck a tree, troopers wrote in the crash report.
Jerolaman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Putnam County Hospital.
None of the people inside the truck were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to FHP.
