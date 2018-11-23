Shaq puts on his police hat to comfort kids in a car crash

Shaquille O’Neal wears many hats these days.

He’s a retired basketball star. Icy Hot pitchman. DJ. Carnival CFO (Chief Fun Officer). Movie star (“Uncle Drew”).

And now auxiliary deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office — and a holiday hero.

According to a post on the BSO’s Facebook page, on Thanksgiving Shaq was on his way to give out turkeys at an event at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville, when he and other officers encountered a two-car wreck.

Video with emotional music playing in the background shows the two cars involved in the crash, one with a crumpled front. A handful of the crash victims are seen scattered about in the video, including a few kids who look confused.

Shaq takes two little boys, who appear to be twins, by the hand, and brings one close to him, hugging him. “You all right?” the former Miami Heat star known as Diesel asks.

“While deputies handled the crash scene, Shaq sprang into action and comforted the children who were involved in the wreck,” read the post, which refers to the seven-foot-one legendary athlete as “Deputy Shaq.”

The BSO shows a later post of Shaq, still wearing the same “Broward Sheriff” T-shirt, giving out turkeys at the museum like a champ.