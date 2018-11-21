‘Mystery animal?’ Florida wildlife refuge social media post says it’s just hairless

A “mystery animal” taken in by a Florida wildlife refuge is fighting for her life after her rescue earlier this week, according to social media posts from the refuge.
The Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge posted to Facebook on Monday a “mystery animal” was found trying to keep warm by hiding under a car Friday night.
When a volunteer was able to safely trap the animal and bring it in the next morning, caretakers found her to be “very scared and weak.” After posting a picture of the animal in a crate, the refuge asked followers to guess the “mystery animal.”
More than 200 followers weighed in with guesses ranging from black bear to dog to kangaroo.
Later Monday afternoon, a second post revealed it was a hairless raccoon.
“We speculate that she suffers either from alopecia or a genetic mutation that she was born with. She does not have mange,” the second post read.
Since the raccoon was brought in, her health has declined. She was taken to the refuge’s vet and is battling an infection with an IV drip, antibiotics and a feeding tube while under 24 hour care, as of a posted update Tuesday night
