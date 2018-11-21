‘Plenty of thyme:’ Florida sheriff and ‘chef’ remind holiday travelers to stay safe

It’s not a Thanksgiving turkey this chef is after, it’s speeding drivers.
In a video posted to social media, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly stood with “Chef Boyar-Deputy” as the man dressed in a chef’s coat and hat watched for speeding cars on the road, all the while standing watch next to a turkey fryer.
It’s part of an effort with the Florida Highway Patrol to keep the roads safe as millions are expected to hit the trail for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We’re out here to make sure the community is safe. We want you to enjoy Thanksgiving,” Staly said in a video posted to Facebook.
Propped up next to the sheriff and his “chef” was a sign that read, “Slow down! You have plenty of ‘thyme!’”
Staly offered reminders to drive sober, slow down and obey other traffic laws.
This Thanksgiving, AAA predicted 54.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home; that’s about 2.5 million more people than last year, according AAA. If their prediction is true, the holiday weekend would be the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005.
Comments