Deputies investigate death of Sarasota drag racer who died in jet-powered crash

Deputies in Highland County are investigating the death of a 24-year-old drag racer from Sarasota after she crashed her vehicle during a single-vehicle exhibition run Thursday night.
The sheriff’s office office responded to the crash Sebring International Raceway. Investigators said Katarina “Kat” Moller was seen drifting from the left lane to the center when her Larsen Motorsports jet-propelled dragster struck a timing device between the lanes near the finish line.
The vehicle’s parachute deployed, according to deputies, but the dragster kept drifting further to the right, eventually scraping along the barrier wall and coming to a low-speed impact with a tire barrier. Moller was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Investigators said Moller died when a piece of debris from the crash hit her helmet. She was in her fifth season racing for Larsen Motorsports, a Palm Bay-based racing organization, Bay News 9 reports. The company produces jet-powered dragsters that can race up to 300 mph, according to Fox News.
“Kat has been part of our racing family for five years and we cannot begin to express our sorrow,” said Larsen Motorsports CEO Chris Larsen.
According to Moller’s obituary, she was a lifelong resident of Sarasota. She graduated from Riverview High School and USF before attending the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne. Funeral services are planned in downtown Venice Monday evening.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Moller’s official cause of death. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 402-7250.
