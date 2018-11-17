These are the Star Wars ride names you’ve been waiting for

The two rides coming to Galaxy’s Edge — Star Wars land — at Disney’s Hollywood Studios next year are Smugglers Run, which is set on the Millennium Falcon, and Rise of the Resistance, which takes place on a Star Destroyer.

Some general information about the two attractions had already been announced, but during a Saturday morning presentation to D23, Disney’s official fan club, Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek revealed the names of the rides and new video snippets.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, puts guests in the role of smugglers and members of the flight crew aboard Han Solo’s rickety but highly modified spaceship — a YT-1300 Corellian light freighter.

In Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, guests are members of the Resistance and taken prisoner aboard a Star Destroyer, where they must fight to escape. This adventure takes place in a battle between Leia Organa’s (formerly Princess Leia) Resistance and the First Order. That video was shot inside the actual attraction.

Chapek also revealed that John Williams, composer of the original “Star Wars” movie score, is creating new music exclusively for Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in California. A video previews a sample of the music as well as glimpses of construction of the forbidding land on the planet Batuu.

Construction of Galaxy’s edge is well along, with its spires reaching far above the construction walls at Hollywood Studios. It is scheduled to open in late fall 2019, months after its twin opens in Southern California.