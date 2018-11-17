This Florida squirrel really didn’t want his picture posted. Now he’s famous

Florida has no shortage of weird squirrel stories:
From the Clearwater Beach man who was facing eviction over his emotional support squirrel to a squirrel that caused a Frontiers Airlines flight from Orlando to Ohio to be delayed for two hours because a passenger claimed she couldn’t fly without the rodent in the cabin, we seem to have cornered the market.
And now, a squirrel that appears to really not want its photo posted has won a Brandon, Florida, woman honors in an international photo contest.
Mary McGowan’s backyard photo of a squirrel she has named Stanley won the grand prize at The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards in London and was also singled out by National Geographic magazine in its Funniest Animal Photos of 2018 feature.
The cute photo — captioned “Stop right there! This squirrel in Florida is giving you the right to remain silent” — also won Comedy Wildlife’s People’s Choice Award and the Best on Land category, according to a report in WTSP 10 News.
The authoritative Stanley beat out a curious owl, a smiling shark, a bored bear and a polar bear looking through a camera lens at another camera.
“Nice. I love non-huggers,” someone commented about the squirrel with the extended “stop arms” on The Comedy Wildlife’s Facebook post congrats message to McGowan.
Comments