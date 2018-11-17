Cannon, shipwreck found in the waters off the Florida Keys

Federal scientists say two archaeological artifacts have been found in the waters off the Florida Keys.
A diver swimming near a reef off Key Largo found a cannon believed to be nearly 200 years old. A commercial fisherman spotted the wooden wreckage from a 19th century ship off Islamorada.
In a statement to the Miami Herald , Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Gena Parsons praised the citizens who reported their finds last month without disturbing the artifacts.
Parsons said both pieces will remain in sanctuary waters. She said the cannon likely came from a sinking ship that crashed on the reef.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maritime archaeologist Matthew Lawrence said Hurricane Irma may have made the shipwreck more visible. Coral has been growing on some of the wooden planks.
