Woman killed in jet dragster crash at Florida raceway

Officials say a Florida woman was killed in a crash at Sebring International Raceway.
A statement from the raceway says 24-year-old driver Katarina Moller was driving a jet dragster Thursday night when it crashed during an exhibition run.
The Highland County Sheriff's Office is investigating and asking for help from any spectators with video of the crash.
Race officials say Moller was a regular, popular racer at local short tracks. She was in her fifth season driving for Larsen Motorsports.
